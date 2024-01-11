Netflix's new Indian Hindi-language series, Killer Soup, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, debuted today. Starring Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee, the darkly comedic crime thriller follows Swathi, an aspiring home chef, scheming to replace her husband with her lover. Viewers are praising the series for its brilliant writing and outstanding performances by Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. Netizens express their satisfaction, finding the narrative suspenseful and engaging. Check out what viewers have to say about the series on OTT platforms! Killer Soup Review: Critics Laud Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee’s Stellar Performances in Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix Series.

Killer Soup Twitter Reviews

Fantastic Writing!

Watched #KillerSoup The writing in this series is fantastic. It may start slow, but by Episode 5, it becomes really exciting. @BajpayeeManoj did an amazing job,he excels in any role @konkonas was the heart of the series, and Sayaji Shinde and the others gave their best. pic.twitter.com/oDqHBpwbYh — Harsh Jain (@Harshhhh24) January 11, 2024

A Killer Hit

ep 1 of #killersoup is so mad , so good , so quirky. @konkonas 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻 is top tier along with another top tier from the industry @BajpayeeManoj This is going to be a killer hit. #swathi my beloved pic.twitter.com/QoQ0nJFpUh — ･ﾟ✩ 𝒷𝓊𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒸𝒶𝓀𝑒 ･ﾟ✩ (@BUNBUTTERBAE) January 11, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee Is Nailing It, Konkona Sensharma Is Soul Of The Series

#KillerSoup has absolutely brilliant writing. It starts off slow, but after Ep 5, it becomes a rollercoaster. @BajpayeeManoj sir nailed it; give him any role, and he'll play it 10 times better. @konkonas was the soul of the series and Sayaji Shinde and the rest gave it their all pic.twitter.com/b0XXNfe9ng — Filmyverse (@itsfilmyverse) January 11, 2024

We Definitely Need It!

Manoj Bajpayee can do no wrong. What a star!! @BajpayeeManoj and then you add @konkonas to the mix, and we have a show that you definitely need to binge on!! #KillerSoup — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) January 11, 2024

Konkona = Manoj = Huge Treat!

@konkonas proves once again that she is one of the best actors in India with #killersoup@BajpayeeManoj is already the Master of the art but to have them together in a show is a huge treat. Loving the show 🎥 pic.twitter.com/fsQjDLNm6Y — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) January 11, 2024

