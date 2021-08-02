Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1 trailer is finally here but it has done nothing to calm down its fans. With Professor being gagged and military unleashed, it's a full-blown war as people take sides and answer their enemies. It starts streaming on September 3, only on Netflix.

