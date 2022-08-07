Colors’ show Pishachini will go on-air soon and the show looks promising. The makers have rolled out a brand new promo show Nyrraa Banerjee in a new avatar where she is seen performing stunts. As Pishachini, she showcases her true face and a family too which is very religious. At first she looks sweet and innocent and she soon transforms into Pishachini. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm. Pishachini: Nyrraa Banerjee Says “It Has Been a Tricky Shoot; the Show Gives Me a Great Opportunity To Experiment as an Actor”.

Take a look:

