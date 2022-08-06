Kanwar Dhillon has gained massive fame for his stint in Pandya Store. The audience cannot have enough of his chemistry with Alice Kaushik. Fans even ship their name together as #ShiVi. Recently, Kanwar was shooting for Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and the team of Rakshabandhan was present too. Kanwar took to social media to share a picture of him with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and also mentioned what a big fan he is of the Bollywood honcho. Kanwar Dhillon Aka Shiva’s Most Unconventional Looks From Pandya Store Are a Must Watch! (View Pics).

