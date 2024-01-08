Rubina Dilaik recently shared a snapshot from her pregnancy workout routine, proudly showcasing her baby bump. In the accompanying post, she reflected on the significance of treating her body as a temple, highlighting the journey from pregnancy to postpartum. Despite encountering scepticism, Rubina's mindfulness allowed for a smooth transition. She emphasised the importance of valuing one's body, noting it as the vessel that accompanies us throughout our entire life. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin baby girls on November 27, 2023. Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Name their Babies, Edhaa and Jeeva - Know What They Mean!

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)