Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey Denied Entry at Holi Party After Security Fails To Recognise Them (Watch Video)

One of TV's most loved couples, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, celebrated the festival of Holi on March 25 with utmost joy like everyone else. Videos of the couple's colourful Holi celebrations with their friends have been surfacing on social media. After having a blast with their friends celebrating Holi, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey were all set to hit up another Holi party. But when they got there, something unexpected happened. The couple, completely disguised in vibrant Holi colours, was stopped by security at the next venue as they failed to recognise the couple. The security officials hence denied entry to the couple at the Holi party leaving the couple with no option but to exit the place. The video is now going viral on social media. Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey Display PDA at a Holi Party; Video and Pics of the Couple Sharing a Sweet Kiss Go Viral.

Check Out the Video Here:

