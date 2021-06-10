The moment Sidharth Shukla lifted Bigg Boss 13's trophy his fan following doubled up and how. Now, after winning hearts as an actor and also a reality star, Sid has added one more feather to his hat, as he has topped the list of the Times Most Desirable Man on TV 2020. Yes, you read that right! As soon as this news was out, fans celebrated it on social media. This also led to #MostDesirableManSidharth as the top trend on Twitter. Here, check out the reactions.

I am ready for this to repeat again!! Sidharth on the front page of all the times!! #MostDesirableManSidharth@sidharth_shukla Edit Cr-@rashmim__SS pic.twitter.com/GufwsCYgUh — Muskaan❤🌈 ✨ (@muskaan1212) June 10, 2021

Sidharth is the First ITV Actor to TOP the List of Most Desirable Man of Television Industry for 2 Years that too Back to Back!! ♡♡♡♡♡#MostDesirableManSidharth@sidharth_shukla — Muskaan❤🌈 ✨ (@muskaan1212) June 10, 2021

Congratulations to the #MostDesirableManSidharth for topping the list for 2nd time continuously 🔥 U r our pride @sidharth_shukla ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dYXDG4kynF — | 𝐑𝐀𝐇𝐔𝐋 |™🔥💔 (@CallMeTheDeviI) June 10, 2021

