After the heartbreaking episode of last week, The Last of Us switched gears and set us back on the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Arriving at Kansas City and being met with hunters gunning for their heads, the episode recreated some classic scenes from the game while also seeing the debut of Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen. Ending on a stinger, it also teased Sam and Henry, who will be appearing in next week's episode. The Last of Us Season 2: Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal’s Post Apocalypse Drama Gets Renewed by HBO!

The Line Delivery Was on Point...

the grammys: 😴🥱💤😴 ellie saying “how the hell would he even walk around with that thing” in the new last of us ep: pic.twitter.com/pOygyhaxoZ — anth (@up2anth) February 6, 2023

A Perfect Recreation!

The last of us series is show of the year for recreating one of my favorite scenes pic.twitter.com/OAPrxWkHCI — kengou ⛒ (@uIttrra) February 6, 2023

Love Them!

Nothing to celebrate so I’m just going to continue talking about The Last of Us… my babies giggling to sleep I love them pic.twitter.com/Rw9WB56t4R — Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) February 6, 2023

Straight Out of the Game!

the truck scene in the last of us ep 4 that was word for word pulled from the game… and ellie’s book of PUNS…pic.twitter.com/ZnrpeZDwhh — lucy (@heylucymay) February 6, 2023

Melanie Lynskey's Reign Over Kansas is Peak HBO Television!

how i sleep knowing that melanie lynskey is terrorizing my hometown in the mushroom apocalypse pic.twitter.com/9fachntyg0 — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) February 6, 2023

Makes Her All the More Terrifying!

melanie lynskey sarcastically threatening a man with her sweet voice is everything to me #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/A9RPpR3CRc — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) February 6, 2023

Guess Joel Can't Hear Well After All...

Mentally Prepare Yourselves!

me preparing for sam and henry AND the bloater in one episode next week #tlou pic.twitter.com/UIYRsHbzSH — val ✿ NESS DAY (@G0THSCYTHE) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)