Another episode of The Last of Us has premiered, and this time it adapts the "Left Behind" DLC of the game, which covers Ellie's backstory with her friend Riley, and how she came to get bitten by an infected. With fans praising the HBO series' adaptation of the storyline, fans are in awe of this incredibly emotional episode. With Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey's performances in particular being a highlight, let's take a look at some of the reactions. The Last of Us Episode 6: Fans Laud the Recreation of the Iconic Joel and Ellie Scene From the Game, Praise Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's Performance!

Hurts Everytime...

Riley: “We can just be poetic and lose are minds together” *plays the left behind score* Me: #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/iXdLeHR3vH — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) February 27, 2023

Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey Deserve All the Awards!

left behind ended. hurt even more on the show. the trauma will live on. that was one of the best episodes of the show without doubt BUT AT WHAT COST. GIVE STORM AND BELLA THEIR FLOWERS #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/dTyH57EXn3 — joel miller defender tlou era (@ellievjoel) February 27, 2023

This is the Mood Every Monday Morning After an Episode...

me after watching left behind of the last of us pic.twitter.com/orkJlHRT7U — jozue (@senswayy) February 27, 2023

Bella Ramsey IS Eliie...

I'm gonna need everyone who doubted Bella Ramsey before seeing the show to step up now. THIS is why you trust casting directors to do their job instead of listening to people on social media. pic.twitter.com/t2WGoGFkMY — David ミ☆ (@IconicNephilim) February 27, 2023

She Deserves It!

Bella Ramsey’s Emmy is secured pic.twitter.com/N4zQ4xjpog — Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) February 27, 2023

Turns Out the Scary Zombie Show is Just Extremely Sad Too...

STORM REID AND BELLA RAMSEY YOU OWE ME FINANCIAL COMPENSATION FOR EMOTIONAL TRAUMA #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/Bfv6G3xefi — cece ☆ (@musicalgroot) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)