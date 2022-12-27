Netflix recently launched the spy drama Treason starring Charlie Cox as the deputy head for MI6, Adam. The five-part series dropped on December 26, 2022 and revolves around the story of Feef Symonds who is told by her American lover to spy on her own government. The plot gets trickier when Adam finds secrets from his past coming back to his life. The series has attracted negative reviews for its plot. Treason Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin's Netflix Show Latest Victim of Piracy.

Take A Look:

The Dumbest Writing

Had been looking forward to #Treason for weeks and man oh man is it bad. Just have to put @NetflixUK on blast for the dumbest writing ever. You can't create a spy drama where everyone is stupid. It doesn't work as a piece of cinema. It's just awful. — MMB@🏡 (@BrideIrish) December 27, 2022

It's Said To Be Boring

Me watching that moment in episode five be like.... noooooo 😭 #treason pic.twitter.com/eWVSsIwMkP — t⎊ny murd⎊ck (@anshinoda) December 27, 2022

Worst Subplot

#Treason #Netflix worst subplot ever…husband gets made head of MI5 and same day wife starts suspecting he’s up to something because he’s secretive and won’t share everything with her. Hello, MI5. So she works against him. — 🦩DebbieN (@northway_debbie) December 27, 2022

Charlie Cox Faking American Accent?

Charlie Cox not faking an American accent, YES!?! #Treason #TreasonNetflix — diego ~ maroon stan (@ferdiecontla) December 27, 2022

Disappointing Storyline

This storyline needs a rest. Kinda disappointing #Treason — C (@_monogramc) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)