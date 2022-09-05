Star Plus’ show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo has just started and it has been entertaining the masses with its dramatic content. The show features Gungun Uprari in the titular role and currently, the narrative focuses on how Rajjo’s mother is sitting amid the press and feels Rajjo’s presence. Star Plus has rolled out a small glimpse of the drama and it seems to make the show all the more interesting! The Makers of the TV Show '#Rajjo' Have Released the First Song of the Fictional Drama.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)