A drama series inspired by the music of eight-time Grammy winner Usher is under work. The 45-year-old superstar announced his plans to develop a series centred around his music. The upcoming Usher project is a series about Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. "The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart." The show will be produced in partnership with Universal Studio Group's UCP. Singer Usher Ties the Knot With His Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas.

Usher To Develop Drama Series Based on His Music:

Usher is developing a drama series based on his music, Variety reports. It will tell the story of “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” pic.twitter.com/5uPU3hG4RZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2024

