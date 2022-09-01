Karishma Sawant, who's known for her versatile acting skills and power-packed performance in the on-going show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to make a comeback as Aarohi 2.0. Playing the antagonist in the show, she has garnered immense love despite the fact that #AbhiRa is a huge hit. Netizens are emphasizing on the fact that Karishma's absence leaves the show incomplete. Karishma Sawant Talks About Her Experience Shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Says, ‘Blessed To Be Given the Responsibility To Portray Various Shades As Arohi’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look at the tweets below:

Netizens are missing her presence

Fans are showering love on her

Ardent lovers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are happy with Karishma’ re-entry

While #AbhiRa fans are smitten with the characters, Karishma aka Arohi’s fans are empathizing with her

Netizens are lauding Karishma

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)