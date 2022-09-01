Karishma Sawant, who's known for her versatile acting skills and power-packed performance in the on-going show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to make a comeback as Aarohi 2.0. Playing the antagonist in the show, she has garnered immense love despite the fact that #AbhiRa is a huge hit. Netizens are emphasizing on the fact that Karishma's absence leaves the show incomplete. Karishma Sawant Talks About Her Experience Shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Says, ‘Blessed To Be Given the Responsibility To Portray Various Shades As Arohi’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look at the tweets below:

Netizens are missing her presence

Being an abhira fan & pranali fan i really feel bad for Karishma as a debutant she deserves more ! Let's hope makers will also experimenting on arohi circuit well ! • #Yrkkh • #KarishmaSawant • — • (@Abhii2706) August 25, 2022

Fans are showering love on her

I appreciate her talent ... that's why I support #KarishmaSawant not Aarohi's evil intentions... As a fan of her, I'm waiting for my fav actress on TV screen... what's wrong with it!!!!¿???#yrkkh — Sakshi Thakur (@sakshi85492260) August 31, 2022

Ardent lovers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are happy with Karishma’ re-entry

@karish_maS Hey Sweet Cutie! I'm So Happy To See You Back In Today's Epi 😊 Have Been Waiting For Your Re-Entry 😊 You Looked Beautiful 😊 Looking Forward For More... WELCOME BACK AROHI 😘🤗 .#Yrkkh #Arohi #KarishmaSawant — Hrithik's forever...💟🇮🇳 (@iSangitaC) September 1, 2022

While #AbhiRa fans are smitten with the characters, Karishma aka Arohi’s fans are empathizing with her

Sorry guys but please don't make fun ki #KarishmaSawant ko ss nhi mil rha uske fans tadap rhe h as a fan aap bhi isse guzar chuke hoge Jab aapke fav ka show nhi aata hoga toh dusra ka mazak banana it's not fair Ps. It's just a humble request maine kisi ko bura nhi bola h #yrkkh — karishmalover (@karishmalover1) August 30, 2022

Netizens are lauding Karishma

Thank you for the concern that you are showing towards Karishma ❤ And as a KS fan, I don't feel any disappointment regarding the less screen space she is getting in the show nowadays😇#KarishmaSawant https://t.co/CADbU2eNwG — 🥀_KS_🥀 (@Karishma_Stan) August 26, 2022

