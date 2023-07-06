Prabhas' Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, which is set to release in theatres on September 28. Having said that, as per reports, we hear that Vivek Agnihotri is also eyeing to release his next The Vaccine War on the same date when Salaar hits the screens. However, an official confirmation on this news is awaited. So, what do you think, will it be Salaar vs The Vaccine War at box office? Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Teaser: Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Rebel Star Prabhas’ ‘Violent’ Avatar in This Glimpse From Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Film.

Salaar Vs The Vaccine War?

#Xclusiv… ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ TO CLASH WITH ‘SALAAR’?… #TheKashmirFiles director #VivekAgnihotri is eyeing 28 Sept 2023 for the release date of his upcoming film #TheVaccineWar… Yes, the same date that has been finalised by the makers of #Prabhas starrer #Salaar. In the past,… pic.twitter.com/B5d3sp7ZRT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2023

Watch Salaar Teaser:

