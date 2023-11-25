YouTuber Carry Minati, famed for his parody content, faced backlash after using offensive language in a video mocking Sandeep Maheshwari, a motivational speaker. Known for satirical imitations of prominent YouTubers like Flying Beast, Armaan Malik, and Technical Guruji. Carry Minati's recent video veered into controversial territory, prompting Maheshwari's disappointment. Carry Minati imitated Sandeep and also abused him in his roast video. The motivational speaker addressed the issue, expressing dissatisfaction with the offensive content. In response, Carry Minati swiftly issued a public apology, acknowledging the inappropriateness and promptly removing offensive segments. Emphasising his intent to entertain without causing harm, the incident has sparked debate around content boundaries within the YouTube community. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Look Adorable As They Dance to ‘Va Va Voom Song’ (Watch Video).

