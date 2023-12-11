Google has rolled out its lists for 'Year in Search' for 2023, and in the gaming category, it has picked out 10 videogames that managed to top the search trends in the year that's gone by. Harry Potter spinoff game, Hogwarts Legacy, developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros Games, was the topped search game of 2023. Even though it came out in 2013, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us was the second most searched game of the year, mostly thanks to its TV show adaptation that came out in 2023 and also for its updated version on PS4 and PS5 ports. Battlegrounds Mobile India also found its place in the list at fourth position. The other games include Connections, Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, Suika Game, Diablo IV, Atomic Heart, and Sons of the Forest. Google Year in Search 2023: Shakira, Jason Aldean, Joe Jonas, Anna Oxa Among Top 10 Most Searched Musicians Globally - See Full List.

Check The List Here:

