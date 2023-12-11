Google has come out with its 'Year in Search' 2023 lists, and in the category for musicians, it is Colombian singing legend Shakira who has topped the list. The singer was making headlines not just for her songs in the year, but also for her tax fraud legal case that she was embroiled in. The other musicians who made it to the list are Jason Aldean, Joe Jonas, Smash Mouth, Peppino di Capri, Gino Paoli, Tom Kaulitz, Kellie Pickler, José Luis Perales and Anna Oxa. Google Year in Search 2023: Yoasobi's 'Idol', Shakira's 'Bzrp Music Sessions Vol 53', Jungkook's 'Seven' Among Top Searched Songs Globally, Arijit Singh's 'Kesariya', King's 'Maan Meri Jaan' in Top 10 'Hum to Search' Songs - See Full List.

