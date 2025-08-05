Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced an Independence Day month offer. BSNL shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, 2025, and announced a special Independence Month offer for new users. The post read, “Celebrate Independence with Digital Azadi - BSNL’s ₹1 Offer for New Users.” It includes 2GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day, which are valid for 30 days. The offer is available from August 1 to August 31, 2025, which gives new users a chance to get BSNL connectivity at a very low price with a free SIM. Airtel Cloud Launched: Bharti Airtel-Owned Xtelify Launches ‘Built-in-India’ Telco-Grade Sovereign Cloud Service, Available to Indian and Global Businesses; Check Details.

BSNL Offer for New Users

Celebrate Independence with Digital Azadi - BSNL’s ₹1 Offer for New Users! Get a Free SIM, 2GB/Day High-Speed Data, Unlimited Calls & 100 SMS/Day - All Valid for 30 Days. Offer valid from 1st to 31st August 2025.#DigitalAzadi #BSNL4G #BSNL #BSNLSIM #FreedomOffer #BSNLOffer pic.twitter.com/VqQ9l1m5XD — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) August 5, 2025

