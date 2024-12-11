Mumbai, December 11: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced changes to the schedule for the NEET PG Counselling 2024. Candidates planning to participate in the upcoming counselling rounds are advised to review the revised timetable, which has been made available on the official website at mcc.nic.in. This update ensures clarity and provides sufficient time for candidates to prepare for the counselling process.

As per the revised timetable, the Round 2 choice filling and locking for NEET PG counselling will end on December 11, 2024. Candidates can fill their choices until 8 AM on December 11. The choice-locking option will be accessible from 4 PM on December 10 and will close at 8 AM on December 11. UGC NET December 2024: Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Important Dates for NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2

Seat Allotment Processing: December 11 to December 12, 2024

December 11 to December 12, 2024 Result Declaration: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Reporting and Joining: December 13 to December 20, 2024

December 13 to December 20, 2024 Institute Data Verification: December 21 to December 22, 2024

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the revised schedule and visit the official MCC website to access the detailed timetable and important links. UPSC Mains Results 2024: Know How To Check Civil Services Mains Results at upsc.gov.in and Selection Process.

Step-by-Step Guide for Choice-Filing

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Log in using your credentials and proceed.

Choose your preferred courses and colleges carefully, then submit your selections.

Download the confirmation page after submitting your choices.

Print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Round 2 registration has closed, but the payment link remains active. Candidates can complete the fee payment until 3 PM on December 10, 2024. The AIQ counselling process includes four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round. For additional details, candidates are advised to visit MCC's official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).