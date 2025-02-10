Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students today, February 10, during the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) event. The event began at 11 AM at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Notably, this year marks the 8th edition of this annual initiative, which aims to alleviate exam stress and offer valuable guidance to students, teachers, and parents. During the PPC event, the Indian Prime Minister will interact with students and offer them tips on exam preparation, stress management, and personal development. Watch the live telecast here as PM Narendra Modi interacts with students. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: 8th Edition of PM Narendra Modi’s Flagship Initiative Aimed at Guiding Students on Exam Preparation and Stress Management Begins Today.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts with students

