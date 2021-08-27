Harteerath Singh of Hemkunt Foundation took to Twitter to inform that he was given the second dose of Covishield while he got the first dose of Covaxin in Gurugram. Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Blatant lies by CMO- Gurgaon when they gave me a second dose of CoviShield instead of Covaxin 1. The centre had both types of vaccines 2".

Reports quoted Singh saying that as soon he got to know that he was given Covishield instead of Covaxin, he was being monitored closely for side-effects. "My vitals at the time were unstable and there was panic,” Singh was quoted by India Today.

Here are the tweets by Harteerath Singh :

🆘🚨 First Dose- Covaxin, Second Dose Covisheild despite showing the certificate to them. Pls advise urgently on what to do Happened at Rosewood City, Sector 49 Gurgaon vaccination centre @DC_Gurugram @cdgurugram — Harteerath Singh (@HarteerathSingh) August 25, 2021

3. I am educated enough to know the difference between two kinds of vaccine and won’t suddenly “realise” 4. The doc who administered the vaccine to me clearly admits, it was a “human error” in the same article — Harteerath Singh (@HarteerathSingh) August 25, 2021

