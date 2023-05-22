The Reserve Bank of India clarified on Monday that the the Rs 2000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting tomorrow, May 23. The facility of exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, that is, as was being provided earlier, the recent notification added. RBI further issues directions to banks, asking them to maintain daily data on exchange and deposit of Rs 2000 currency notes. No ID or Slip Required for Rs 2,000 Exchange: SBI Issues Clarification, Allows Exchange of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Without Identity Proof and Form.

Rs 2000 Note Exchange Guidelines by RBI

The facility of exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, that is, as was being provided earlier: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a… pic.twitter.com/HpbqEpiwie — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)