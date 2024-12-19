A video going viral on social media from Uttar Pradesh shows an SHO allegedly slapping a man repeatedly who came to the police station. It is reported that the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. According to reports, Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhakar Kashyap allegedly slapped a man continuously after he came to the police station to seek justice. A disturbing video showing the SHO's behaviour has also gone viral online. It is alleged that the SHO slapped the man 31 times in 41 seconds. After a video of the incident went viral, SHO Sudhakar Kashyap was suspended. Jhansi Station Suicide: Man Jumps on Train Engine, Charred To Death After Coming in Contact of Overhead Live Cable (Disturbing Video).

SHO Slaps Man Repeatedly in Jhansi (Trigger Warning)

