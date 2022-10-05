In order to celebrate the launch of 5G Services in the country, on Wednesday took to social media to celebrate the advent of 5G in India. The new topical by Amul not only celebrates the launch of 5G services in India but it also encourages to adopt new technolgy. The topical's picture has a caption that reads: "Packs a Paanch". A few days ago, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the next generation high-speed 5G services will bring fundamental changes across several sectors, including education, health, agriculture and banking. The minister also said that 5G will create new services with digital capabilities at the centre.

Launch of 5G Services in India!

