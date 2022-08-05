Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning congratulated Sudhir for winning the historic gold medal in para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. PM Modi, in a tweet, wrote, "A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours."

