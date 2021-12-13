The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday dropped a controversial passage from class 10 Engluage and Literature paper after outrage. The board said, "A passage in one set of English Language & Literature paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held on 1 Dec11, isn't in accordance with guidelines of the Board. It has been decided to drop the passage No.1 & its accompanying questions of the Question Paper Series JSK/1."

Statement By CBSE:

A passage in one set of English Language & Literature paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held on 1 Dec11, isn't in accordance with guidelines of the Board. It has been decided to drop the passage No.1 & its accompanying questions of the Question Paper Series JSK/1: CBSE pic.twitter.com/ge6p64yxID — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

