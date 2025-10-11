The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested Mahamandaleshwar Pooja Shakun Pandey alias Annapurna Bharti in connection with murder of Abhishek Gupta, owner of a TVS showroom in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The development comes nearly two weeks after the 24-year-old Aligarh businessman was shot dead while boarding a public transport bus. Cops said that Pooja Shakun Pandey, wife of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) spokesperson Ashok Pandey, was arrested in connection with the case. It is reported that Pooja Shakun Pandey and Abhishek Gupta had a six-year affair. As Abhishek did not give her partnership in the TVS showroom and started keeping his distance, she allegedly got him killed by two shooters. Officials said that Pooja was arrested on Friday evening, October 11, from the Jaipur-Agra Highway. Her arrest comes nearly a week after the police arrested her husband and the two shooters the couple allegedly hired to kill Abhishek Gupta for INR 3 lakh. Aligarh: UP Police Sub-Inspector Attempts Suicide Alleging Harassment by Judge, Rescued in Time (Watch Video).

Mahamandaleshwar Pooja Shakun Pandey Alias Annapurna Bharti Arrested

Annapurna Bharti Arrested for Getting TVS Showroom Owner Abhishek Gupta Murdered by Shooters

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

