The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli following a raid at his Juhu residence. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said Bollwood actor gave ambiguous answers to questions.

After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office: NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede (File photo) pic.twitter.com/8GlemyLkUn — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

