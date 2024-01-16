In a shocking incident, a fire officer was reportedly electrocuted to death in the Ghuma area of Ahmedabad recently. As per news agency ANI, the fire officer was electrocuted to death while he was trying to save a few birds that were stuck on a power line. The incident was confirmed by the Ahmedabad Fire Department. Bird Lover’s Institute of Ahmedabad Sets Up Control Room for Injured Birds During Kite Festival.

Man Electrocuted to Death in Ghuma

Gujarat | A fire officer electrocuted to death in Ghuma area of Ahmedebad while he was trying to save a few birds stuck on a power line here: Ahmedabad Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)