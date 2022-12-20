In a shocking incident that took place in Odisha, a vide of an ambulance driver drinking with a patient while on their way to hospital has gone viral on social media. In the video, the ambulance driver can be seen drinking and even sharing the drink with a patient. As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday when the driver was ferrying the patient from Paradip to a private hospital in Cuttack for treatment of his fractured leg. The driver confessed to sharing alcohol with patient and said that the patient asked for a peg of the alcohol. Reportedly, the ambulance also had a woman and a child in it. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Odisha Government Yet To Submit Complete Proposal for Establishment of Orissa High Court Benches.

Watch the Video of the Ambulance Driver Sharing a Peg

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)