An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The tremors were felt at around 10.31 am. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground", said National Center for Seismology. Earthquake in Nepal: Buidlings in Doti Reduced to Debris as 6.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Himalayan Country (See Pics)

