Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday chaired a meeting with the Medical and Health Department. During the meeting, he reviewed certain aspects. Post meeting, Andhra CM said A total of 3,254 medical procedures will come under the ambit of the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme from October 5 and the family doctor concept will be implemented in clinics from October 15. Tirupati City Wall Paintings Derogatory in Nature? Andhra Pradesh Govt Busts Fake News, Says ‘Faded Wall Paintings Being Repainted With New Artwork Featuring National Heroes’.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)