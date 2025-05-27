A disturbing case of police brutality has emerged from Tenali town in Guntur district, where a constable was seen flogging three youths in a viral video. The footage, which surfaced on May 27, shows the youths being brutally beaten with batons on their legs and feet in front of bystanders. The incident reportedly took place after the trio allegedly attacked Constable Chiranjeevi while under the influence of ganja. However, the victims claim the constable had demanded a bribe, which they refused, leading him to file false charges in retaliation. The constable has since been suspended, and an investigation into the matter is underway. ‘Tech Means Only Narendra Modi Ji’: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Hails PM Modi for His Strong Grasp of Technology.

Constable Thrashes Youths in Guntur

#Guntur, AP : Three men were publicly flogged by a policeman with baton claiming the youths attacked Constable Chiranjeevi while under the influence of ganja in Tenali town of Guntur dist of Andhra Pradesh. While the victims claim the constable had demanded a bribe from them,… pic.twitter.com/UtYgifOs7j — Saba Khan (@itsMe_SabaKhan) May 27, 2025

