In another incident of cruelty against animals, a pregnant dog was poisoned to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident was reported from Shalimaar Garden extension in Ghaziabad. People for Animals (PFA) have been informed, wrote the user who posted the news on Twitter. Uttar Pradesh Police have taken cognisance of the matter and directed the concerned police station to take necessary actions. Animal Cruelty in Odisha: Six Stray Dogs Poisoned to Death in Bhubaneswar.

Pregnant Dog Poisoned to Death:

A pregnant Dog has been poisoned in Ghaziabad. Shalimaar garden extension 1..sahibabad..ghaziabad PFA Ghaziabad has been informed and they are trying to help the local feeder. pic.twitter.com/TiUDmldnzO — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) April 8, 2023

Probe Launched:

@ghaziabadpolice - Kindly look into it. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)