Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government and its Foreign Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar over border conflict with China. Arvind Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completely silent on the border issue. Kejriwal also recalled the India visit of China President Xi Jinping in 2019. Kejriwal said in 2020, China then occupied Two thousand sq. km of Arunachal Pradesh. Delhi CM also slammed Jaishankar for his remarks when he said 'China is a bigger economy, what do you want me to do?'

Arvind Kejriwal Slams Central Govt

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)