Several villages in Assam were inundated after torrential rains in the past few days. Reports stated that the flood situation in Assam on Wednesday marginally worsened as nearly 1.20 lakh people in 20 districts have been affected due to Assam floods. The water levels of several rivers are flowing above the danger level mark and inundated new areas following torrential rains in Assam, other neighbouring states and the neighbouring country Bhutan, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report. Assam Flood: Brahmaputra River Water Level Rises Due to Incessant Rain in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Assam Floods Video:

#WATCH | Several villages in Assam, flooded following torrential rain in the past few days pic.twitter.com/ln1Iy3ChXQ — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

