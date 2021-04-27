Australia to Provide Emergency Medical Supplies to India As 2nd COVID-19 Wave Batters The Country: Australia will provide emergency medical supplies to India following consultations with Indian Govt. The initial package of support includes rapid deployment of 500 non-invasive ventilators, with the capacity to deploy up to a total of 3,000 ventilators: Govt of Australia — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021 Our Govt is also supplying a significant package of PPEs, including one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2/N95 masks, 100,000 surgical gowns, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves & 20,000 face shields to India: Govt of Australia — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

