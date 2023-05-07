Amid the ongoing Wrestlers' Protest in Delhi, Bajrang Punia shared a story on Instagram in support of Bajrang Dal. However, the 29-year-old wrestler later deleted it later. The development comes at a time when the Congress party in its manifesto has called for a ban on the Bajrang Dal outfit. Interestingly, Punia's post on Instagram where he said that he supports Bajrang Dal and even called himself a Bajrangi has drawn netizens' ire. Several netizens called Punia out and said that he is supporting Bajrang Dal. Wrestlers Protest: Haryana Wrestling Body, Affiliated Under WFI, Suspends Three Members For Supporting Grapplers, Says Report.

Bajrang Punia Says He Supports Bajrang Dal

Wrestler Bajrang Punia says he supports Bajrang Dal, calls himself a Bajrangi. (It is on his Instagram story) 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/nXkREr1Uld — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) May 7, 2023

Instagram story of Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Instagram story of wrestler Bajrang Punia. He is supporting Bajrang Dal. pic.twitter.com/BmJoseNZ8c — Chaudhary Mujahid (@MujahidMIERC) May 7, 2023

Calls Himself a Bajrangi

Wrestler Bajrang Punia says he supports Bajrang Dal, calls himself a Bajrangi. (It is on his Instagram story) 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/nXkREr1Uld — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) May 7, 2023

Bajrang Punia's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)