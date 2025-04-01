Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat, which claimed several lives. Offering condolences to the bereaved families, he also wished a speedy recovery for those injured. Taking to social media, PM Modi assured that the local administration is actively assisting those affected. He further announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and INER 50,000 for the injured. Deesa Blast: 5 Workers Killed, 4 Others Injured After Explosion Occurs at Factory in Industrial Area in Gujarat's Banaskantha District (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 1, 2025

