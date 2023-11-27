Bengaluru airport is all set to become the first airport in the country to phase out the gadgets-in-tray security check system. According to a report in Money Control, passengers using Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will no longer be required to remove their personal electronic devices, like mobile phones and laptops, from handbags at the pre-embarkation security checkpoints. The Bengaluru is expected to do a trial run for the CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) machine at T2 soon. As per the report, the new system is meant only for domestic passengers and is likely to be operational by December 2023. International Operations at Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport to Start from September 12.

Goodbye to Gadgets in Trays

