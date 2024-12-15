A JDU workers’ conference held on Sunday, December 15, at Bapu Auditorium in Motihari, Bihar, turned chaotic as a brawl erupted on stage in the presence of party ministers and MLAs. The incident reportedly began with a dispute involving Rohit Kumar, son of JDU district president Manju Devi, and a party worker. The altercation escalated into a fistfight, disrupting the event for nearly two minutes. The event, attended by Bihar ministers Ashok Chaudhary, Sumit Kumar, and other senior leaders, had drawn over 4,000 party workers and supporters. Post-event, a commotion also ensued during lunch arrangements. Reports suggest the fight may have started over a leader being denied a chance to speak, although this remains unconfirmed. Noida Brawl Video: Bus Drivers Engage in Fight Over Parking Dispute Near Botanical Garden Metro Station, Video Surfaces.

Brawl At JDU Workers’s Meet

