A clash erupted between bus drivers over a parking dispute near Botanical Garden Metro Station in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident occurred in the evening hours of Sunday, December 1. Reportedly, the argument erupted over parking a bus at the private bus stand in front of the Botanical Garden Metro Station. The argument unfolded into a fierce fight as the bus drivers attacked each other. The video of the fight has surfaced on social media. Greater Noida: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Groups at Meenakshi Apartment in Uttar Pradesh Over Noise Dispute As Both Sides Resort to Sticks, Batons and Swords; 1 Arrested (Watch Videos).

Noida Brawl Video

