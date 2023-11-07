While addressing the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, November 7, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that the caste-based reservation should be increased to at least 65% instead of 50% for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. “The upper caste has 10% already (EWS). So 65 and 10 make 75%. The remaining would be 25%. Earlier, 40% was free now it would be 25%. The reservation for backward class and extreme backward class, ST-SC should be done 65% instead of 50%, this is my proposal”, the latter said during his address in the State Assembly. 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar 'Explains' How Literacy Among Girls Helps Control Population, Netizens React to Viral Video.

CM Nitish Kumar Proposes 65% Reservation for SC and ST Communities

#WATCH | Patna: In the Bihar Assembly, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "The 50% (reservation) should be increased to at least 65%... The upper caste has 10% already (EWS). So 65 and 10 make 75%. The remaining would be 25%. Earlier, 40% was free now it would be 25%. The reservation… pic.twitter.com/2UsOinNnOi — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

