A labourer died after being hit by a speeding Hyva truck in Sheikhpura, Bihar, while riding his bicycle on the road. The accident occurred on Thursday, July 10, instantly killing the man on the spot, according to officials. In a swift reaction to the tragic incident, local residents gathered and torched the truck involved in the accident. Speaking to the news agency IANS, SDO Rahul Sinha confirmed the man’s death and said the vehicle was set on fire by angry locals. A family member of the deceased told reporters that the labourer was cycling ahead when the truck struck him from behind. Bihar Road Accident: 8 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Car, Tractor on NH-31 in Katihar.

Locals Torch Truck After it Runs Over Labourer in Bihar

Sheikhpura, Bihar: A speeding Hyva truck ran over a laborer riding a bicycle, killing him on the spot. Following the incident, angry locals set the truck on fire pic.twitter.com/RgddRNev9K — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2025

Labourer Run Over by Truck in Bihar

Sheikhpura, Bihar: A family member of the deceased says, "He was riding ahead on his bicycle when the truck hit him from behind, leading to his death on the spot" pic.twitter.com/qu6G7NYrO5 — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2025

