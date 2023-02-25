In a shocking incident, armed assailants robbed a Flipkart store in Darbhanga's Shisho area. The robbers allegedly assaulted the employees and made off with a sum of Rs 1.4 lakh. The criminals carried out the robbery at gunpoint, causing a commotion in the store, as per reports. In the video, the miscreants can be seen stealing from the store with employees at gunpoint. The criminals also fired shots while making their escape. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the culprits. Flipkart Delivery Unit Robbed by Armed Miscreants in Bihar's Motihari, Video of Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera Goes Viral.

