A video has surfaced where a few transgenders were seen thrashing two "drunk" Bihar Police personnel for allegedly misbehaving with them in Jamui. However, the Bihar Police has denied the allegations after the video went viral. According to statements from the transgender individuals involved, the two officers had visited their residence, which led to them being locked inside the house. The situation was resolved after Dial-112 was informed. According to the police statement, the accused officers said they had been visiting the locality for the past few days in search of rental accommodation. However, on the day in question, they found themselves confined within the house, and an assault allegedly took place. "Further investigation revealed that the officers were locked in the house upon their arrival at the location. There has been no confirmation of alcohol consumption by the two constables, and no formal complaints or FIR applications have been filed by either the police personnel or the members of the transgender community," the Bihar Police said. Bihar: Mob Thrashes Four Boys on Suspicion of Theft in Begusarai, Investigation Underway.

Two 'Drunk' Policemen Thrashed by Transgenders in Jamui

Police Deny Allegations After Video Surfaces

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)