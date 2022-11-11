Gelatin sticks were found floating in a river in Maharashtra's Raigarh on Thursday. The bomb squad fished the sticks out and examined them. It was a sort of dummy bomb, police said, adding further investigation is underway. The police are conducting searches to find out who was behind the incident. The area would be searched by police tomorrow. Bomb Threat Call Received For Moscow-Delhi Flight, Passengers Deboarded Safely at IGI Airport

Raigarh, Maharashtra | Received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. Police team reached spot, scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. Area would be searched by police tomorrow. Probe on to find who was behind this: SP Somnath Gharge pic.twitter.com/UctzmpPAFr — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

