Today, May 27, the Mumbai Police arrested one person from the MIDC area in connection with the recent bomb threat received at Mumbai airport. It is reported that an interrogation of the person taken into custody is underway. Earlier, Mumbai police received a bomb threat call targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The bomb threat prompted immediate security alerts with bomb squad teams conducting a thorough search of the airport premises; however, nothing suspicious was found. Following this, the authorities registered a case regarding the hoax call and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the caller. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police Receive Hoax Call Targeting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Investigation Underway.

Mumbai Police Arrest One In Connection With Bomb Threat

Mumbai Police have taken a person into custody from the MIDC area of ​​Mumbai and are conducting an interrogation, in connection with the recent bomb threat received at Mumbai airport: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

Pic of the Arrested Accused Surfaces

Mumbai Police have taken a person into custody (at the centre in white shirt) from the MIDC area of ​​Mumbai and are conducting an interrogation, in connection with the recent bomb threat received at Mumbai airport: Mumbai Police (Pic Source: Mumbai Police) https://t.co/ZwXBKqAiXD pic.twitter.com/Kzehkk7CdH — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

