In a tearful video message posted on LinkedIn on July 26, an employee of EdTech company Byju's, who was terminated suddenly, broke down seeking ''justice'' and help from the government. The woman, Akansha Khemka, expressed her distress over the termination, stating that Byju's has not released her dues, including variables and encashment of earned leaves. Khemka claimed that she is the sole breadwinner of her family and has loans to repay, making her survival difficult without her salary. Khemka also accused Byju's of committing fraud against employees and customers and urged the government to intervene and address the toxic work culture at the company. The video emerged two days after Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju's, was reported to have broken down due to the crises faced by the company, including financial troubles and lawsuits from investors. Byju's Founder Byju Raveendran Broke Down in Tears After His Ed-Tech Startup Hit With Financial Crisis: Report.

Byju's Employee's Tearful Video Message Seeks 'Justice'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)