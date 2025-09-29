A UCO Bank employee has accused the Chennai Zonal Head, RS Ajith, of "inhumane and toxic" behaviour after reportedly denying leave to staff during critical family emergencies, sparking outrage online. A screenshot of the internal email complaint went viral, detailing instances where officers were insulted or threatened for seeking time off, including remarks like, “Everyone’s mother dies, don’t be dramatic,” and “Are you a doctor? Go to office or LWP”. The employee described the zonal head as dictatorial, abusive, and insensitive, creating an environment of fear and oppression for branch heads and officers alike. Netizens condemned the behaviour, calling it a reflection of toxic work culture and exploitation in public sector banks. Many demanded accountability, questioning why the bank had not taken action against the official despite repeated grievances. Mathura: UCO Bank Senior Manager Garima Singh Chauhan Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe; CBI Uses Coloured Notes to Trap Her.

‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: Chennai Zonal Head Accused of Denying Emergency Leaves

Mother died? -- ‘Everyone’s mother dies, don’t be dramatic.’ Child in ICU? --‘Are you a doctor? Go to office or LWP.’ Wife hospitalized? --‘You are useless.’, This is how @UCOBank’s Zonal Head treats his own officers. Not leadership, but barbaric dictatorship. Shame on this… pic.twitter.com/U0TwJIASqX — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) September 28, 2025

'This Is How PSB Staff Are Exploited', Says Netizens on UCO Bank Zonal Head

This is how they got promotions by exploiting jr staffs in PSBs. Toxic work culture and inefficient management. — Knk (@knk_DP) September 29, 2025

'Shame': Netizens Reacts to Chennai Zonal Head’s Toxic Behaviour

Shame — Ankit Pandey (@Ank_Pandey) September 29, 2025

'UCO Didn’t Fire Your Zonal Head Yet?,' Questions X User

UCO didn't you fire your zonal head yet? People will not use your bank if no responsibility/remedies is shown to your employees in their sufferrings. — Good Dude🧢 (@vGoodDude) September 29, 2025

